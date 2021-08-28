GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 26,704 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Heartland Express worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth about $20,884,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 55.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 303.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 183,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 137,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 101,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 183,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 72,490 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of HTLD opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.53. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

