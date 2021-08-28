GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 6,796 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 381.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 26.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $230.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.45. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.02, for a total value of $1,773,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,640 shares of company stock valued at $11,266,896 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

