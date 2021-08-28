GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 96,057 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,057 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of Harmonic worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.39 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.