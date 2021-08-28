GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $175.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.83. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $178.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

