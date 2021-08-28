GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 12,719 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $102,833.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.49 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.20 and a beta of 1.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

