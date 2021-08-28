GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 17,985 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,985 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $75.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on WTFC. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

