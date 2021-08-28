GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 293,961 Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 293,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.58% of Tricida at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tricida by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tricida by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tricida alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $206.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.13. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.