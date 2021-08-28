GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Boot Barn worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $93.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

