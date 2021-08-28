GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 357.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,708 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Black Stone Minerals worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 26,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 393.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 208,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 166,229 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,191,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,706,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

BSM opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.21%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

