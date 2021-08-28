GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 440.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.17% of Forrester Research worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,298,000 after acquiring an additional 235,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,232 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 6.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 53.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $137,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,852 shares of company stock worth $221,837. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $47.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.08 million, a PE ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.83. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

