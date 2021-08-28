GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,831 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.53% of NGL Energy Partners worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 215,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,950 in the last 90 days.

NGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of NGL opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

