GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 1,257.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,217 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SL Advisors LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 85,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENLC opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.73. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

In related news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,299 shares of company stock worth $123,389 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

