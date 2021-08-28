GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,611 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $153.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.30. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $116.41 and a one year high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

