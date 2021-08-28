GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $65.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.44. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,182,542.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $1,337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,339,211 shares in the company, valued at $490,919,823.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 726,933 shares of company stock valued at $46,062,112 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

