GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Materion worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Materion by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

MTRN stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.43. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

MTRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

