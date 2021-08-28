GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 299.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,843 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

