GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.74 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRI opened at $115.39 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $74.82 and a 12 month high of $116.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.22%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

