GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 199.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,443 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in National Instruments by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 13.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 63,801 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 18.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,225,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.09. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 263.45 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

