GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 98,692 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Comstock Resources worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $69,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

