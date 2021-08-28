GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 392.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Integer worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Integer by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Integer by 54.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Integer by 682.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,973 shares of company stock worth $2,340,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITGR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $98.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.