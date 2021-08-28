GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,063 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,542,000 after buying an additional 348,646 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,693,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,727,000 after acquiring an additional 195,583 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,551,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 797,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,076,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,441,000 after buying an additional 181,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

