GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.39 Million in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of LendingClub as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LC. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter worth approximately $627,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other LendingClub news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,557 shares of company stock valued at $236,440 over the last ninety days. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LC opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.82. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. Research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

