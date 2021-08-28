GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.51 Million in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.23% of Veritone as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 91,441 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 29.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 258,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 58,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 42.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter worth $1,233,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

