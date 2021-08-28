GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.52 Million in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $29.69 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.