GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.59 Million in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 505,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.40% of Limelight Networks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLNW. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 880,192 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,321,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 372,924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after purchasing an additional 313,924 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLNW stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.48. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $7.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

