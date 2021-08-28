GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,964,566 shares of company stock valued at $49,540,425. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

