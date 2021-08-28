GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,865,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,096,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $19,014,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 70.0% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,633,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMI. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $245.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.76.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

