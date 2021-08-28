GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,148 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,763 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,002 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 35.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $73.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

IART has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.