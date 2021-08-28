GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 93,662 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 340.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,662 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.30% of Brightcove worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCOV. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,414 shares of company stock worth $244,149. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Brightcove stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $475.05 million, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.67.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

