GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.14% of QuinStreet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in QuinStreet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,749.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $37,952.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $17.74 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $951.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.98.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.