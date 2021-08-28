GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 40,833 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,833 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URBN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

