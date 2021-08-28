GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 61,122 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

