GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Oxford Industries worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after buying an additional 120,263 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at about $7,051,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $5,368,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after buying an additional 30,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $94.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,882.00 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

