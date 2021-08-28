GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 666.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.20% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $755.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,205.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,632 shares of company stock worth $247,753. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

