GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,776 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.25% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after purchasing an additional 217,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,543,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 121,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 15.0% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 302,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $490.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCFT. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

