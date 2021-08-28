GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,730 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $658.52 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $662.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $615.40. The company has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

