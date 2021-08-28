GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 8,281 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.12% of OrthoPediatrics worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $65.54 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $72.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.38. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 0.68.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIDS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $27,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $186,867. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

