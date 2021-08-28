GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.45 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $143,990,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after acquiring an additional 269,901 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

LULU stock opened at $405.97 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $415.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.55.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

