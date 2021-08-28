GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.49 Million Position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 349,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.31% of Electrameccanica Vehicles as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at $5,701,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SOLO opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $404.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.75. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOLO. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

