GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.51 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Twilio by 5.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $492,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $361.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $376.52. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

