GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.64 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,059,000 after purchasing an additional 663,915 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 190,479 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $8,081,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 73,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $5,384,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

