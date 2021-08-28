GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.65 Million Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Sanmina at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SANM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,059,000 after purchasing an additional 461,184 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,213,000 after buying an additional 256,648 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,578,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,475,000 after buying an additional 52,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,647,000 after buying an additional 75,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 811.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 926,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after acquiring an additional 824,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

