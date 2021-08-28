GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,684,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.82% of Matinas BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter worth $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $105,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MTNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.
Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Matinas BioPharma Profile
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.
