GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $159,252.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,621.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,817 shares of company stock valued at $644,151. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.89.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

