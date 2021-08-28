Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the July 29th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Guild alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 33.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 123,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Guild by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHLD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.54. 33,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,890. Guild has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $886.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guild will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.