Gulden (NLG) Achieves Market Cap of $12.19 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, Gulden has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $12.19 million and $20,261.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00355219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 551,341,146 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

