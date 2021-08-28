GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the July 29th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS GUNGF opened at $17.80 on Friday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80.
About GungHo Online Entertainment
Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.