GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the July 29th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS GUNGF opened at $17.80 on Friday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

