H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the July 29th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

HNNMY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 51,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,185. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

