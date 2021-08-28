HaloDAO (RNBW) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $56,143.00

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $56,143.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded up 96.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00132696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00151590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,742.03 or 0.99694337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.29 or 0.06633646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.02 or 0.00994071 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 91.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.