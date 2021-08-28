Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 12,385 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,948,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 912,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,907,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAP opened at $203.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $217.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.63.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

